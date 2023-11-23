For all the marbles: Camp Point Central prepares for State Championship game

By Steve Looten and Victoria Bordenga
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMP POINT, Ill. (WGEM) - Last year Camp Point Central made it to the State Championship game and lost to Lena Winslow.

This year, history repeats itself as the two teams battle it out again for the state title.

Even though the Panthers season ended last year when they came in second. Now the team is ready to rewrite their story for this season.

“We were really focused. We got a taste of the State Championship last year, but we lost, and we knew we wanted to do everything we could to get back there and hopefully win it, and we were just dedicated and determined. Our whole team just worked their butts off,” said panthers fullback Elijah Genenbacher.

On Friday, November 24th, Camp Point will fight for what they’ve worked so hard for all year.

The game kicks off at 10 A.M. at Illinois State University.

