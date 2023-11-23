The Blue Devils prepare for Thanksgiving Tournament

QUINCY (WGEM) - The holidays are filled with traditions and a big holiday tradition for QHS lives on.

On Thanksgiving Day, the Blue Devils will welcome Chicago Phillips to the floor at 7′olock for their annual Thanksgiving Tournament.

After a full summer of practices and more than two weeks of pre-season camp, these players are ready for ‘show-time’ on Thanksgiving Day.

“We know we’re going to be challenged this weekend, which is going to be good for this group. Our goal is to always improve, and we’re looking to do that this weekend,” said QHS coach Andy Douglas.

