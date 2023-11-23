Tri-State addiction recovery facility expanding with help from Riedel Foundation grant

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Since 2010, Harvest Outreach Ministries has helped recovering abusers of drugs and alcohol get back on their feet. What started out as a single house with a handful of bedrooms has since turned into an old church, housing more than 15 recovering addicts.

A $13,900 grant from the Riedel Foundation is helping the program achieve their goal of expanding their services to more who want help with sobriety.

Harvest Outreach Ministries Executive Director Pastor Larry Hinds said they recently launched a project to add seven bedrooms to the Harvest House, and only two still need finished. The grant will help with furnishing the bedrooms.

”One of the things that I saw was a great need was that when folks got out of jail or prison that they needed some place to go to get established because if they went right back to the environment that they were in, normally they just went right back to the things that were causing them to be in jail and prison in the first place,” Hinds said.

Hinds said the program has a waiting list of people seeking help. Once the room and furnishing additions are complete, the Harvest House will have 24 beds compared to the current 19 beds.

“From the beginning with four guys and no furniture and no beds and no food or nothing else it’s come a long ways,” Hinds said.

One Harvest House resident, Tayler Burgess, said his 90 days in the program has made a difference in his life, and he’s excited the program will be able to help more people who are in a similar situation.

Burgess, 26, of Kahoka, Mo., was arrested in Clark County on June 6 and spent 90 days in jail. Upon his discharge, Burgess said he learned of Harvest Outreach Ministries and applied. He had since been struggling with drug addiction.

”Without this program I can say I’d probably end up in prison,” Burgess said.

Burgess recently completed the ministry’s Phase 1 program, a 90-day period where residents aren’t allowed to watch television or have internet access, and must go to five meetings per week.

“I feel better with my family, I’ve been getting more respect from my peers,” Burgess said.

Burgess said that getting to live and talk with other people in his shoes has helped him in his goal of sobriety. Hinds said the rest of the bedrooms should be complete sometime in January.

The program also has a two-story women’s house with 11 beds. A house for women and children is also in the works.

