5 killed in Thanksgiving morning house fire, Ohio officials say

FILE - Firefighters said the fire happened on Rainbow Lake Road in Athens County on Thursday...
FILE - Firefighters said the fire happened on Rainbow Lake Road in Athens County on Thursday morning.(Ada Be / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Hunter Ellison
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:06 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ/Gray News) - Five people were killed in a house fire on Thanksgiving, according to the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s office.

Firefighters said the fire happened on Rainbow Lake Road in Athens County on Thursday morning.

Mikaela Hunt, with the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s office, said they received a call for an investigator at around 8 a.m.

The home was completely consumed by the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but investigators are expected to provide additional information on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Happy Thanksgiving
List of Tri-State restaurants open on Thanksgiving
A rain snow mix looks likely
Looks like snow is on the way
Illinois High School Association
How to watch the IHSA State Championship games
Chief Public Defender Todd Nelson (left) and 23-year-old Tristan Johnson (right) in court for a...
Adults arrested in connection with shooting death of 16-year-old to be jailed throughout trial

Latest News

Palestinians look for survivors after an Israeli strike on the Gaza Strip in Rafah on Saturday,...
4-day truce begins in Gaza, setting stage to swap dozens of hostages for Palestinian prisoners
The food drive ran the week prior to Thanksgiving
La Harpe students collect 1,600 food donations ahead of Thanksgiving
Popcorn is now available at the event
Festival of Lights dazzles guests in Moorman Park
Jack Curfman will retire after 26 years
Hancock County ESDA coordinator to retire