Beyoncé celebrates Thanksgiving with first look at concert film ‘Renaissance’

FILE - Beyonce performs at a Get Out the Vote concert for Democratic presidential candidate...
FILE - Beyonce performs at a Get Out the Vote concert for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2016. Beyoncé shined the brightest in a city full of Hollywood stars during the second night of her epic Renaissance Tour show on Saturday night, Sept 2, 2023.(Andrew Harnik | AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Beyoncé wishes you and your family a very happy Thanksgiving.

That’s what the singer said in an introductory clip before broadcasting the trailer for her ‘Renaissance’ concert movie.

The trailer debuted during NBC’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade broadcast Thursday morning.

The trailer starts with Beyonce’s six year old daughter Rumi being taught a trick to capture quality video content with a cell phone.

‘Renaissance - A film by Beyoncé' will roll out in theaters December 1st.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Happy Thanksgiving
List of Tri-State restaurants open on Thanksgiving
A rain snow mix looks likely
Looks like snow is on the way
Illinois High School Association
How to watch the IHSA State Championship games
Chief Public Defender Todd Nelson (left) and 23-year-old Tristan Johnson (right) in court for a...
Adults arrested in connection with shooting death of 16-year-old to be jailed throughout trial
Snow is showing up in the forecast Saturday night
Say it ain’t snow!

Latest News

Jack Curfman became the Hancock County ESDA coordinator 26 years ago.
Hancock County ESDA coordinator to retire
Students packed a school bus full of the donations about two hours before letting out for break.
MAKING A DIFFERENCE: La Harpe students collect 1,600 food donations ahead of Thanksgiving
Festival of Lights dazzles guests in Moorman Park
Festival of Lights dazzles guests in Moorman Park
Emergency crews responding to 15 car train derailment in remote area of Rockcastle county. One...
Residents of Kentucky town can return home after crews extinguish derailment fire