Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 24, 2023

By Quentin Wells
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Joan Parkhill

Nick Phillips

Jon Mestas

Susan Kill

Mary Ann Ethel Tjaden

Cameron Bergman

Larry Teel

GG Beckman

Donna Derhake

Allan Patch

Ardelle MOffett

Linda Pickett

Nancy Pieper

Robbie Reed II

Jonathan Maestas

Jayden Hokamp

Tom & Joan Barnes

Bud & Caren Richie

Dean & Jody DeWitt

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Reports

Hospital report: November 24, 2023

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WGEM Staff
November 24, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 25, 2023

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

WGEM News Today

Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 24, 2023

Updated: 4 hours ago
WGEM News Today

Birthdays and Anniversaries

WGEM News Today

Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 25, 2023

Updated: 4 hours ago
WGEM News Today

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Reports

Hospital report: November 22, 2023

Updated: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:26 AM CST
|
By WGEM Staff
November 22, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 23, 2023

Updated: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:01 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 22, 2023

Updated: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

WGEM News Today

Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 22, 2023

Updated: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST
WGEM News Today

Hospital Reports

Hospital Reports

Hospital report: November 21, 2023

Updated: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:21 AM CST
|
By WGEM Staff
November 21, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 21, 2023

Updated: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.