Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 25, 2023

By Quentin Wells
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Barb Holtmeyer

Sawyer Costigan

Emily Coniglio

Dakota Kill

Brenda Leapley

Huntleigh Jean Fleer

Jennifer Schwerer

Amy Maltby

Denny Sprenger

Becky Hackamack

George Butterfield

Charolette Megginson

Ann White

Keegan Whitfeld

Charlie Cook

Caitlyn Bunte

LJ Rosenkrans

Charles & Marvene Raymond

