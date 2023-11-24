Bundle up as you shop on Black Friday and get ready for some weekend snow!

QUINCY (WGEM) - Be sure to put on your coat before heading out to the stores to go Black Friday shopping. Overnight lows Thursday and heading into Friday will dip into the upper 20s for most.

Bundle up as you head out to your favorite stores Friday morning, temperatures will start near 30 degrees. (maxuser | Gray Stations With Max)

Whether you’re getting the deals at 6am, 9am or even 12pm, temperatures will struggle to make it out of the mid and upper 30s all day long, so make sure to bundle up!

Clouds will dominate much of Black Friday, which will help to keep temperatures a good 10 degrees below average. On Saturday, we’ll see slight clearing and highs rebound into the low 40s.

Saturday evening, clouds will return ahead of our next weather maker, which will come in the form of snow. In fact, we are in First Alert since we’re forecast to see our first accumulating snowfall of the season.

We're in First Alert since we'll see our first accumulating snowfall of the season. The flakes will begin flying from west to east late Saturday night. Much of the region will accumulate a coating to an inch of snow, and it will only be on grassy surfaces. (maxuser | Gray Stations With Max)

The timing of snowfall looks to be between 10pm Saturday and 10am Sunday, with western counties seeing the snow begin earlier than eastern counties Saturday night and the eastern counties seeing snow linger into the late morning on Sunday.

All in all, this will not be a big snowstorm by any stretch of the imagination. Expect a coating to an inch of snow across the area, with only a few localized totals possibly approaching 1 to 2 inches of snow.

