Chilly Black Friday, and then Snow Showers Sunday Morning

Anyone heading out for some Black Friday shopping will want to grab a coat on their way out, as mother nature is bringing the chill. High temperatures on Friday will remain in the mid to upper 30′s as cloudy skies prevent much in the way of warming. With occasional wind gusts up to 20mph, the wind chill may dip into the 20′s. Heading into the weekend, there will be a bit more sunshine on Saturday which will help bring temps back into the low 40′s.

There is a First Alert on Sunday for the potential of the first accumulating snow of the season. Precipitation will move in during the evening hours on Saturday, with it starting as rain in some areas. Overnight, most will change over to snow showers, which will continue through the early morning hours on Sunday. By lunchtime, most of the snow showers will be East of the Tri-States. A few flurries could linger into the early afternoon.

This system will not be a high impact system , with most set to see just a coating to an inch of snow, mainly on grassy surfaces. Behind the snow showers, temps will stay cold and struggle to get out of the 30′s again on Monday before a gradual warm up brings the region back into the mid to upper 40′s by the end of next week.

