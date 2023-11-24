Festival of Lights dazzles guests in Moorman Park

Festival of Lights dazzles guests in Moorman Park
Festival of Lights dazzles guests in Moorman Park(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 9:44 PM CST
QUINCY (WGEM) - On Thursday night, Quincy’s Moorman Park lit up with an annual holiday tradition.

The Festival of Lights is now open through New Year’s Eve. Thursday night dozens of cars lined up as the festival opened for the season to see the the colorful multi-themed displays. And new this year, you can snack on some popcorn as you view the lights.

“We’ll be here until the 31 every night,” said Jacob Cooper who traveled from Versailles to sell kettle corn. “We’ll be here as soon as they open and be here till the last car leaves. It’s good for a family gathering to be able to get out and enjoy the lights.”

Festival Of Lights will be open nightly from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. through New Year’s Eve.

Here’s more info on the organization and a schedule of special events happening.

