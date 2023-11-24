First Alert for our first accumulating snow of the season this weekend

QUINCY (WGEM) - Late Friday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued Winter Weather Advisories for places just west of the Tri-States viewing area. They will go into effect Saturday at noon and last through Sunday at 3am. Now is a good time to make sure you have downloaded the free WGEM First Alert Weather app to stay up to date on the latest developments with this weekend’s winter weather system.

Counties just west of the Tri-States viewing area were just placed under Winter Weather Advisories for this weekend's wintry weather. (maxuser | Gray Stations With Max)

Skies will remain generally cloudy through early Saturday morning as temperatures bottom out near 25 degrees. Ahead of Saturday night’s weather system, clouds will briefly disperse during Saturday afternoon, allowing daytime highs to reach into the low 40s. Tomorrow’s temperatures will factor in to exactly when it will start to snow across the Tri-States. Overnight lows will hover near freezing, and when precipitation starts, temperatures will still be in the mid 30s. This would suggest that the onset of precipitation may be in the form of rain. However, around midnight Sunday, snow will win out.

Any rain at the onset of our weekend weather system will transition to snow around midnight Sunday. (maxuser | Gray Stations With Max)

The main timing for snow to fall across the Tri-States will be from 11pm Saturday through 11am Sunday. With the system moving from west to east with time, most places will see snow falling for about 4 to 8 hours. With that and the chance for some rain/snow mixing across the southern tier overnight, expect to see a coating to an inch of snow accumulate on grassy surfaces. Snow likely won’t accumulate on roadways since road temperatures will hold in the 30s through the entire event.

Expect anywhere from a coating to an inch of snow to accumulate across the Tri-States by Sunday morning. (maxuser | Gray Stations With Max)

Snow showers will shut-off by noon Sunday and as temperatures moderate into the upper 30s Sunday afternoon, much- if not all of Saturday night’s snow will have melted.

