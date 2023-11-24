Hancock County ESDA coordinator to retire

CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - A familiar face in Hancock County is set to retire at the end of the month.

Hancock County Emergency Services and Disaster Agency (ESDA) coordinator Jack Curfman will retire after 26 years of leading the agency.

Curfman oversaw the county’s response to various disasters including tornadoes, flooding, chemical spills, and more.

He said of all the incidents he has dealt with, this year brought one of the most challenging.

“The derecho was probably the most difficult. It was so spread out and hard to get to places with all the powerlines down and stuff and also probably the most costly,” Curfman said.

One of the biggest challenges over the years according to Curfman has been the decline of volunteers.

“We blame everything on COVID, and I think that is part of it but not all of it, but all the groups used to have 10, 15, sometimes 20 people at a monthly meeting, and now I have... the least has been 2, and usually its 5, 6 or maybe 7,” Curfman said.

Moving forward, he said there are various projects he plans on spending time working on in retirement, along with spending more time with his grandkids and great-grandkids.

He said his advice to the next ESDA coordinator is to stay involved with the various groups in and around the county and to not be afraid of meetings.

“To me the meetings are well worth the time spent. You learn a lot. Sometimes somebody will be talking about a problem you’ve solved and sometimes you’ve got a problem that they have already solved,” Curfman said.

Hancock County is in the process of hiring a new coordinator to lead the agency.

That announcement should be made after the county board meeting on Nov. 29.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.