Hospital report: November 24, 2023

Deaths:

Shirley E. Meyer, age 91, of Quincy, died on Nov. 21 in Good Samaritan Home.

Jerry N. Stoddard, age 79, of Quincy, died on Nov. 19 surrounded by his family.

Roseanne Sherryll Sadeghi, age 80, of Keokuk, died on Nov. 18 at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, IA.

Births:

Austin Aymond and Aaliyah Adams of Quincy welcomed a boy.

Garry and Stephanie Dunn of Quincy welcomed a girl.

Mike and Torie Disalvo of Quincy welcomed a boy.

Nick and Tayloe Waters of Palmyra, MO, welcomed a girl.

Brad and Kisti Marquart of Quincy welcomed a boy.

Corey Henson and Carly Guthrie of Quincy welcomed a boy.

Cody Smith and Melissa Brown of Quincy welcomed a boy.

Will and Faxon Engelbrecht of Meredosia, IL, welcomed a boy.

Garrett and Jawni Sears of Colchester, IL, welcomed a boy.

Roger Gerhardt and Abby Andrews of Quincy welcomed a girl.

