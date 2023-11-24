Hundreds fed at annual Fort Madison Thanksgiving Dinner

FORT MADISON, Iowa (WGEM) - People in the Tri-States made sure no one went hungry on Thanksgiving.

On Thursday afternoon a group of volunteers in Lee County came together to serve up turkey and all the trimmings to people for free.

The Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie held its annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner at their location in Fort Madison. An assembly of volunteers lined up to carry out and deliver meals to hungry patrons. And, in person dining was back this year.

“The one thing about this is that we see a lot of the same volunteers here every year,” said Gerri Barnett with the committee. This is like a family reunion. So, even though we aren’t truly family this is the place that we are. And it is thanksgiving so no one should be alone or without.”

Barnett said they serve close to one thousand patrons each year.

