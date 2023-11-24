Local Iowa businesses prepare for Small Business Saturday

KEOKUK (WGEM) - Several small businesses in Keokuk are preparing for Small Business Saturday this week.

Small Business Saturday gives the community a chance to show their support for local shops in the area.

Local business owners have been busy with customers the past few days and they’re excited to see what Saturday brings for their stores.

Business owners said competing against big retailers is difficult and Small Business Saturday provides opportunities for increased revenue.

“On Small Business Saturday we celebrate as being a small business and it’s very hard competitively with the bigger box stores for us small businesses, so we really look forward to Small Business Saturday generating more revenue for us,” Business Owner Cindy Snyder said.

Customers are also invited to attend Keokuk’s Puttin’ on the Glitz event next week to further support small businesses.

