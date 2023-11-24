La Harpe students collected 1,600 food donations ahead of Thanksgiving

The food drive ran the week prior to Thanksgiving
By Dylan Smith
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LA HARPE, Ill. (WGEM) - Being thankful is the main principle of a holiday like Thanksgiving, but ‘giving’ is a part that students at La Harpe Elementary take to heart every year by collecting food donations for a local pantry.

This year, La Harpe Student Council Sponsor Haley Dixon said students collected roughly 1,600 food items, which she said was a little higher than usual. Before school let out for Thanksgiving break Tuesday afternoon, several students loaded a school bus with all the donations they received.

”Some of the classes only consist of maybe 16 to 20 students, so really, participation is needed from every child, and they recognize that this is a way they can give back, and maybe you’re just 10-years old or 8-years old, being able to help someone in our community is a big deal to them,” Dixon said.

The items collected consisted of everything from regular canned goods to the ingredients needed to make holiday favorites. The food drive ran the entire week prior to Thanksgiving.

