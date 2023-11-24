Public feedback sought for Riverview Park plan

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Members of the public have a chance to add their thoughts to the new plan for Riverview Park in Hannibal.

Hannibal Parks & Recreation is currently developing a new strategic plan to breathe new life into the oldest park in the city.

The city is working with Planning Design Studio, a landscape architecture firm, to help create the master plan.

Mary Lynne Richards with Hannibal Parks & Recreation said the old age and various storms over the years have taken a toll on the park.

She said the park is important in the city, and the city wants everyone’s feedback on how to keep it that way.

“We consider Riverview Park to be the jewel of our park system. People have been going to Riverview Park for years; it was donated by the Pettibone family, and it has always been a place where families and everyone gathers when they’re in Hannibal,” Richards said.

There is an online forum to take community feedback, along with posing various questions about the park and its usage.

One example question asked what activities people do in the park.

A public hearing will be held in December or January so people can share their thoughts on the possible park renovations in person.

RELATED:

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.