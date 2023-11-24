QHS begins their season with the 52nd annual Thanksgiving Tournament

Quincy high basketball
Quincy high basketball(WGEM)
By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The holidays are filled with traditions and on Thanksgiving night the Blue Devils fulfilled one of their own traditions.

This is the 52nd year that Quincy high kicked off the season with their Thanksgiving Tournament.

For night one QHS took on Chicago Phillips and started their season off with a victory.

Final- Quincy high: 69

Chicago Phillips: 58

The Blue Devils will be back in action against Chicago Tinley Park Friday, November 24th, at 7 P.M.

QHS begins their season with the 52nd annual Thanksgiving Tournament
