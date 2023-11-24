Black Friday kicks of the holiday shopping season

QUINCY (WGEM) - For many shoppers and retailers, Black Friday marks the beginning of the holiday shopping season.

According to a recent survey by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics, an estimated 182 million people are planning to shop in-store and online from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday this year.

NRF reports this figure is 15.7 million more people than last year and is the highest estimate since NRF began tracking this data in 2017.

According to NRF, Black Friday continues to be the most popular day to shop, with 72% (130.7 million) planning to shop, up from 69% in 2022. Cyber Monday is the second most popular day, attracting 39% (71.1 million) of those planning to shop over the weekend, on par with 38% last year.

“The Thanksgiving holiday weekend marks some of the busiest shopping days of the year, as consumers enjoy the tradition of shopping for the perfect gifts for friends and loved ones,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said. “Retailers have been preparing for months for this occasion. They are stocked and ready to help customers find the gifts and other items they want at great prices during the entire holiday season.”

Managers at local stores say they are ready too.

Quincy’s Target Store Director, Heather Risenhoover said they’ve prepared by hiring additional seasonal help to ensure they can help their customers with their shopping, and checking out. She said they’ve also made sure to stock up on hot items that are on people’s Christmas wish lists.

“We have a great arrangement of toys for the kids and so I think us keeping focused on that and the inventory and making sure that they have it available will definitely fulfill some of those Santa wish lists,” Risenhoover said.

She said they hope a lot of people will stay in Quincy to do their shopping.

BBB warns of holiday shopping scams

Quincy Better Business Bureau Regional Director Don O’Brien said billions of dollars will go into the economy over the next two months. He said that it’s important to do your research and compare the deals and special offers from different stores which can help you save money. He said it’s important to make sure you don’t fall for any scams.

“The scammers are going to try to primarily go through social media websites, be it Facebook, Instagram, TikTok,” he said. “They are gonna put up attractive prices onto things and they are going to have you fall into their trap and go to their website.”

He said look for what payment is available for a website. If they only use cash-based services like Cash App or Venmo, that’s a sign of a scam. He said you should use a credit card as it’s easier to dispute a fraudulent charge.

He said to shop only with trusted institutions, but if you go to other websites, you can use whois.com to see how old a website is, and if it’s a fairly new website, yet they claim they’ve been in business for years, that’s a red flag.

You can report scams through the BBB Scam Tracker here.

