Camp Point Panthers win state championship

NORMAL, Ill. (WGEM) - The Camp Point Central Panthers made history Friday when they finished off their season with a 1A Illinois football state title.

The Panther finished off an undefeated season by beating Lena-Winslow 14-0 at the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) State Championship game in Normal, Illinois.

The game was a rematch of last year’s championship game where the Panthers took home second place.

It was the first state championship in the school’s history for any sport.

