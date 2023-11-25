Camp Point Panthers win state championship

By WGEM Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORMAL, Ill. (WGEM) - The Camp Point Central Panthers made history Friday when they finished off their season with a 1A Illinois football state title.

The Panther finished off an undefeated season by beating Lena-Winslow 14-0 at the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) State Championship game in Normal, Illinois.

The game was a rematch of last year’s championship game where the Panthers took home second place.

It was the first state championship in the school’s history for any sport.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois High School Association
How to watch the IHSA State Championship games
Happy Thanksgiving
List of Tri-State restaurants open on Thanksgiving
A rain snow mix looks likely
Looks like snow is on the way
Tinley Park Titans vs. Quincy Blue Devils
WATCH LIVE: Tinley Park Titans vs. Quincy Blue Devils
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded

Latest News

Business owners said competing against big retailers is difficult
Iowa businesses prepare for Small Business Saturday
WATCH LIVE: High school boys basketball (QHS & QND)
Tinley Park Titans vs. Quincy Blue Devils
WATCH LIVE: Tinley Park Titans vs. Quincy Blue Devils
Camp Point Panthers win state championship
Camp Point Panthers win state championship