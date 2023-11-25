Grant program brings Alzheimer’s education into communities across Illinois

VENICE, Ill. (WGEM) - As families gather for the holidays, people get a chance to watch for changes in their family members. While some of those changes could be nothing, others could be a sign of something more serious like Alzheimer’s disease.

The Illinois Public Health Association (IPHA) wants more people to learn those signs. It funds the $600,000 yearly program through a grant it received from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).

The IPHA then issues grants to local organizations. They use the money to educate their communities about Alzheimer’s.

One organization receiving money from IPHA is the NCAAP Madison Branch.

Addie Randolph, a retired health care worker, now spends her free time raising awareness about Alzheimer’s at the NCAAP Madison Branch in Venice.

“I work with the seniors that come in with the programs that come in, and we started off very small and it grew to where it is now,” she said.

What does the work look like?

Randolph and her fellow community health care workers share the warning signs for Alzheimer’s. There are 10 to look out for according to IPHA:

Memory loss that disrupts daily life

Difficulty completing familiar tasks

Trouble understanding visual images and spatial relationships

New problems with spoken or written language

Changes in mood or personality

Challenges planning or solving problems

Confusion with time or place

Misplacing things and losing the ability to retrace steps

Decreased or poor judgment

Withdrawal from work or social activity

NAACP Madison Branch First Vice President Angelia Gower said these warning signs are not used to diagnose people. They’re indicators that it could be time to see a doctor.

“Having more than one answer that you answered yes to make you look at and kind of think about and contemplate on maybe this is something I need to look at,” Randolph said.

Workers also prepare family members for tough conversations and help them cope with the stress that comes with taking care of a loved one with the disease.

They believe the toughest part of the work is breaking the stigma around Alzheimer’s.

“That has really been a hush in communities, especially in black and brown communities. Those are really things we just didn’t talk about,” Gower said.

It’s part of why the feel the grant money is so important.

Gower said people need to hear the message from fellow community members.

“Before I had a lot of knowledge about things, I would trust somebody that looks like more than I would trust someone else because I felt they knew me,” she said. “They knew what I have been through. They knew what maybe I have gone through. They knew my background and my culture so I would trust them maybe more than I would trust somebody else.”

The Adams County Health Department is another grant recipient.

The agency’s Health Educator Johanna Voss outreach efforts are important because early detection can change how someone lives with Alzheimer’s.

“Individuals are able to get set up with a long-term care plan,” she said. “So they can start having conversations with loved ones prior to the need to have decisions made so they can start talking to loved ones while they can still kind of have a voice for themselves.”

“It gives them a chance to say ‘I want to give my daughter power of attorney for medical. I want to give my son, because he knows more about finances, my power of attorney over finances. I want to go to this hospital and this doctor to take care of me,’” Gower said.

And these workers helping educate people about Alzheimer’s disease feel they also have plenty to be thankful for this holiday season.

“I am very grateful for being a part of this program and it has been a tremendous help with me, not only through Alzheimer’s, through life and how to treat people, because some people don’t have dementia but there’s other things that’s blocking you. So it will help you in those areas also, just as being a better person,” Randolph said.

The program is in its third year. The IDPH has given IPHA $1.8 million dollars in those three years to distribute to community organizations across the state.

