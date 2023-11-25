Ice skating rink opens in Brown County

The Rink
The Rink(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - If you’re looking for something fun to do this holiday season, there’s now an all new winter activity right here in the Tri-States.

It’s a brand new outdoor ice arena in Uptown Mt. Sterling called The Rink.

Dozens came out to The Rink’s grand opening on Friday afternoon to skate in this winter wonder land. Emersyn Oliver was among one of those who came out to ice skate for her first time.

“When I first got on here I thought it was going to be really scary,” Oliver’s said. “But once I got in in it wasn’t too bad!”

This wasn’t Zoey Geisler’s first time on the ice.

“I have been ice skating but it was a homemade one,” Zoey Geisler said. “And the first time I got here I felt so confident.”

The Rink also features fire pits and a nearby concession stand with hot coco and other beverages.

“We have a massive ice skating rink so we can keep it cool 65 degrees and below,” said Alex Geisler with the organization Action Brown County that made The Rink a reality. “So even if we get a little of a warmer day in Illinois you can still skate.”

Alex Geisler said they hope the rink will attract more people to Mount Sterling this holiday season and perhaps spend the whole day in town.

“Maybe get some lunch Uptown, check out some boutiques, or our other shops throughout Mount Sterling. Or, get some Christmas shopping done and maybe come back for another lap or two at the rink.”

Alex Geisler said The Rink will also have beer and wine on the weekends and live music on select Friday nights.

“Tuesdays and Wednesdays are reserved for our private rentals. Those dates I believe are all gone so people snatched those up real fast.”

Geisler said The Rink is a volunteer project where all proceeds go back into ABC for economic development.

The Rink will be open until Jan. 7.

The Rink hours:

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: Private Rental Only

Wednesday: Private Rental Only

Thursday: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Friday: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Here’s more information on The Rink.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois High School Association
How to watch the IHSA State Championship games
Happy Thanksgiving
List of Tri-State restaurants open on Thanksgiving
A rain snow mix looks likely
Looks like snow is on the way
Tinley Park Titans vs. Quincy Blue Devils
WATCH LIVE: Tinley Park Titans vs. Quincy Blue Devils
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded

Latest News

Business owners said competing against big retailers is difficult
Iowa businesses prepare for Small Business Saturday
Camp Point Panthers win state championship
Camp Point Panthers win state championship
Camp Point Panthers win state championship
Camp Point Panthers win state championship
It gives the community a chance to show their support for local shops in the area.
Iowa businesses prepare for Small Business Saturday
A plan is being developed to breathe new life into one of Hannibal's oldest parks.
Public feedback sought for Riverview Park plan