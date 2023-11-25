Panthers take home IHSA Class 1A State Championship

QUINCY (WGEM) -It was a story book ending for the Central Panthers as they took down Lena-Winslow 14-0 in the State Championship game Friday morning.

The Panthers lost to Lena-Winslow last year in the title game and had no plans to surrender to the Panthers two years in a row. It was a dominating defensive effort from Central, as they stopped Lena-Winslow multiple times on fourth down.

This is Camp Points first football State Championship, and Head Coach, Brad Dixon, could not be more proud of his team.

“This community has been on the edge of their seat for a State Championship for a while now, and a lot of people have poured their heart and soul into this program. To bring back a State Championship to this community is something these guys will always cherish”

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.