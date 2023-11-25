QND welcomes alumni pep band members.

QND Pep Band Alum
QND Pep Band Alum(WGEM)
By Garrett Bevans
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Notre Dame welcomed back some of their pep band alumni to rock out and cheer on their Raiders.

For Friday’s games’ against Belleville Althoff and McCluer, members of the QND pep band of all ages filled The Pit with live music to get the crowd ready for their men’s and women’s Raider basketball. These musicians dusted off their cases and re-tuned their instruments for a night of fun, and a loud homecourt advantage.

“Part of tonight is the fact that people play with alum that have been supporting us through our journey as well. They are coming back after they’ve had a great time in QND band. Some of them are getting to play along with their aunts, uncles and parents. So it’s truly a family tradition.” said Jill Steinkamp, music director at QND.

It has been a tradition for many of years originally started by Pam Potters. The Tip-Off tournament has also been a long tradition at QND, and it provided a great opportunity for alumni from all different classes to participate. Throughout the alumni band reunion, Potters reunited with many of her former students.

“All classes are welcome, we have some that just graduated last year. We have some that graduated back in the 80s and 90s that come back.” said Steinkamp.

The pep band roared all night, as The Pit cheered on their Raiders.

