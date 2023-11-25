Several minors cited at the Cedar Club for underage drinking

By Jayla Louis
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - 11 individuals under the age of 21 were cited on Friday night at the the Cedar Club located at 2001 Cedar Street, according to officials with the Quincy Police Department.

Police said they conducted a tavern check at 11:55 p.m. where officers issued 11 citations for consumption of alcohol by a minor and found two fake IDs.

Police reported the subjects were between 17 and 20-years-old.

According to police, other establishments in Quincy were checked, but there were no violations.

Police said the tavern checks were in response to several complaints of underage drinkers at local bars. They said they plan to conduct more.

