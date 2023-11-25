Small Business Saturday takes over Quincy

Small Business Saturday
Small Business Saturday(WGEM)
By Kyle Eck
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - With Black Friday behind us, Small Business Saturday showed local stores some love.

Local shops throughout Quincy celebrated the tradition by selling their products at discounted prices.

This gave residents the opportunity to venture out to their favorite local stores and support business owners.

“People have been so kind and so supportive. It’s a way that we want to get our name out, as well, in the community and for them to shop. It’s also - I think - good because you get that one on one attention,” said 3 Branches Boutique and Spa Co-Owner Kim Tuley.

If you missed out on this weekends deals, don’t worry, Cyber Monday is just around the corner.

