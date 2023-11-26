Christmas trees selling quickly at Branch Ranch

Branch Ranch
Branch Ranch(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PHILDELPHIA, Mo. (WGEM) - It’s a busy shopping weekend in the Tri-States, especially with Black Friday followed by Small Business Saturday. And for some, that includes picking out a holiday tree.

Branch Ranch has become a yearly tradition for Tri-State families. The tree farm opened on Friday with more than 600 trees on sale. But owners Darlene and Butch Augspurg said half of them are sold already.

“We’ve had the best day we’ve ever had yesterday,” Butch Augspurg said. “Moderate weather, it wasn’t snowing and raining. People are tired of being inside. We had a lot of new families, three or four small kids and they’re wanting to start a tradition.”

The couple said they’ve made a name for themselves during their more than 25 years in business.

“We’ll go to a store or go to town and kids will see us and say ‘there’s the Christmas tree people!’” Darlene Augspurg said.

The Augspurgs try to make the experience special for everyone. Butch Augspurg takes customers on his tractor into a vast field full of trees to allow everyone an up close look at what’s available. They trim the trees for them and have a fully decorated barn and Nativity Scene.

“We spend 11 months and two weeks getting ready for two weeks of frantic activity,” Butch Augspurg said.

The Augspurgs said if they don’t sell out of trees, they plan to be open on Sunday and all of next weekend.

