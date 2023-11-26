First Alert and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect

QUINCY (WGEM) - Saturday evening, snow was closing in on the Tri-States. In fact, by 11pm, snow was seen on radar over the entire region. However, dew points and humidity levels were too low to support snow making it to the ground in spots.

Snow will fall across the Tri-States into early Sunday morning. Snow will end in the west around 6am and in the east near 10am Sunday morning. (maxuser | Gray Stations With Max)

Nevertheless, snow will fall through the overnight and into early Sunday morning. Western counties will see the snow end around sunrise, while places northeast of Quincy may continue to see the flakes fly until late Sunday morning.

Except for a slight chance of mixed precipitation across the southern tier of the area, the entire viewing area will see precipitation from this winter weather system fall in the form of snow.

Temperatures will hold near freezing through early Sunday morning, so this will be a wet snow. In terms of accumulations, there will likely be a slight gradient of increasing snow totals heading north across the region.

Most of the region will likely see snow accumulations of 1-2 inches by Sunday morning, with a few localized areas north of Quincy approaching 3 inches of snow. There is a slight chance of some rain mixing with snow overnight across the southernmost counties across the Tri-States. (maxuser | Gray Stations With Max)

Most areas will pick up 1-2 inches of snow by noon on Sunday, with a few localized regions across the northern tier accumulating 3 inches. Since overnight lows will be near freezing across the area, the snow will have a hard time sticking to the roadways and will more likely accumulate on grassy surfaces. Regardless, if you’re heading to church early Sunday morning, be sure to drive safe on the roadways.

