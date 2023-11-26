Fort Madison small businesses celebrate Mistletoe on Main

FORT MADISON (WGEM) - Fort Madison’s annual Mistletoe on Main Street kicked off Small Business Saturday in Southeast Iowa.

The holiday event gave residents an opportunity to shop local and enjoy a day of holiday cheer downtown.

Business owners said customers can find items that are not found in big box stores and their support goes a long way.

“They’re able to bring things into the town that you might not be able to get elsewhere and it also is supporting their families, so it really goes beyond supporting the people in the store, but its the people outside the store as well,” said Pool 19 Plants and Records Co-Owner Mike Park.

The event also benefits smaller retailers while keeping tax dollars in local communities.

