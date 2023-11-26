Hannibal busy with Small Business Saturday

By Clare Edlund
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 7:40 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Hannibal store owners made a big deal out of Small Business Saturday.

Major discounts could be found throughout Downtown Hannibal on Saturday.

They ranged from Buy One, Get One specials to gift bags.

Shoppers also had a chance to pop in and stretch in a yoga class at Twisted Juniper. Proceeds benefitted Toys for Tots.

Noble Wears owner Tyler Timpe said he’s seen a positive trend of more people shopping small in recent years.

“Usually with our unique stuff, we get a lot of foot traffic with people looking around but not necessarily buying,” Timpe said. “We’re finding a lot of people are actually making a lot more purchases than normal.”

Santa also visited Hannibal on Saturday and plans to make appearances six more times at his second home on the corner of Hill & Main Street before Christmas.

  • Dec. 1 from 5p.m. until 7 p.m.
  • Dec. 2 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. (following the parade)
  • Dec. 8 from 5p.m. until 7 p.m.
  • Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Dec. 15 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
  • Dec. 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

