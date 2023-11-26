IHSA girl’s basketball: Lady Hornet Classic wraps up while QND and QHS take home victories

QUINCY (WGEM) -

QHS- 48

Althoff Catholic- 19

The Lady Blue Devils improve to 5-1 on the season.

QND-37

Highland-31

The Lady Raiders basketball program captures it’s 1,000 victory with a win over Highland.

Brown County- 47

West Hancock- 57

West Hancock is now 5-0 on the season and come in first place for the Lady Hornet Classic.

