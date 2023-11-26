IHSA girl’s basketball: Lady Hornet Classic wraps up while QND and QHS take home victories
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) -
QHS- 48
Althoff Catholic- 19
The Lady Blue Devils improve to 5-1 on the season.
QND-37
Highland-31
The Lady Raiders basketball program captures it’s 1,000 victory with a win over Highland.
Brown County- 47
West Hancock- 57
West Hancock is now 5-0 on the season and come in first place for the Lady Hornet Classic.
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.