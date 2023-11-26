IHSA girl’s basketball: Lady Hornet Classic wraps up while QND and QHS take home victories

QHS girl's basketball.
QHS girl's basketball.(WGEM)
By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) -

QHS- 48

Althoff Catholic- 19

The Lady Blue Devils improve to 5-1 on the season.

QND-37

Highland-31

The Lady Raiders basketball program captures it’s 1,000 victory with a win over Highland.

Brown County- 47

West Hancock- 57

West Hancock is now 5-0 on the season and come in first place for the Lady Hornet Classic.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois High School Association
How to watch the IHSA State Championship games
Several minors cited at The Cedar Club for underage drinking
Several minors cited at the Cedar Club for underage drinking
The Rink
Ice skating rink opens in Brown County
Expect anywhere from a coating to an inch of snow to accumulate across the Tri-States by Sunday...
First Alert for our first accumulating snow of the season this weekend
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded

Latest News

IHSA girl’s basketball: Lady Hornet Classic wraps up while QND and QHS take home victories
QND defeats Gateway Tech 76-54 and QHS gets the 64-51 victory over Springfield Lanphier.
The Raiders and Blue Devils finish their season openers with success
The Raiders and Blue Devils finish their season openers with success
Panthers take home IHSA Class 1A State Championship
Sports Extra: QHS and QND take care of Business; Local tournaments continue