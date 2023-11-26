Palmyra Fire Department hosts fire truck ride with Santa

By Rose Lehner
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PALMYRA, Missouri (WGEM) - Santa was riding around town on a fire truck in Palmyra on Saturday with Tri-State families.

Palmyra’s Christmas tradition began 43 years ago to give children a chance to meet Santa and local firefighters while riding on a fire truck.

The Palmyra Fire Department gives each child a firefighter hat and fire safety coloring book after the ride.

Organizers said the event connects the department with area youth in a fun educational way.

“Well it brings more people into town. You get them here in town and its a good involvement for us and it shows everybody that we’re just like you even though we’re fireman, we enjoy doing this and it’s a good team builder for the department we get to interact with the public,” said Palmyra Fire Department Chief Gary Crane

Families can experience the fire truck ride with Santa every Saturday afternoon from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. until Christmas.

