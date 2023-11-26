Quincy kicks off the holidays with annual Light the Park event

By Garrett Bevans
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) -The District officially kicked off the holidays in Quincy this year with their annual Light the Park ceremony in Washington Park on Saturday.

Free hot chocolate was given to the first 2000 attendees. Guests could enjoy the Low Brass Ensemble from the Quincy Concert Band under the gazebo and had a chance to meet with Mr. and Mrs. Claus to put them in the holiday mood.

“I love just the joy of the kids around here. Being able to see them line up around the block almost to get in there and see him. We are one of the last few Santa’s in town. It really means a lot to me to be able to provide a great holiday experience for the kids and a lot of fun to see smiling faces,” said The District board president Jason Traeder.

The annual tradition started at 5 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m.

