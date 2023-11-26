Staying safe on the road during winter weather

HAMILTON, Ill. (WGEM) - Every year, 24% of weather related car accidents happen when roads are snow, slushy or icy, as reported by the U.S. Dept. of Transportation. 15% of accidents happen during snowfall or sleet, resulting in more than 1,000 deaths per year and even more injuries.

With Sunday being the Tri States’ first accumulating snow of the season, law enforcement officials are urging caution moving forward and that safe driving habits be considered.

Preliminary reports of snow include 3.5 inches in Macomb, 3 inches in Hamilton, Ill., 2.5 inches in La Grange, Mo., 2 inches in Bowen, Ill. and 1.5 inches in Quincy.

Hamilton Police Chief said time is one thing to be treated wisely this winter. He said to allow for several more minutes of travel going to and from a destination and to not go over the speed limit.

According to the U.S. DOT, freeway speeds are reduced between 3% and 13% in light snow and by 5% to 40% in heavy snow.

“You’re really not going to get there if you end up in a ditch, and when you’re driving too fast for what the weather conditions are, far too often that’s what happens,” Boley said.

From Dec. 1, 2022 through Feb. 28, 2023, Boley said two of the eight car accidents his officers responded to were winter weather related, in a considerably mild winter at that.

Time once again becomes a factor when approaching stop signs and stop lights. The chief said to allow more time and distance for coming to a full stop. Once at a full stop, be aware of your surroundings.

“If you see a car coming up to a stop sign and the tires aren’t spinning but the car’s moving, it’s probably sliding and can’t get stopped,” Boley said.

Boley also said, before even getting in the car to drive, to make sure all windows are clear of snow and ice and that nothing obstructs your view.

