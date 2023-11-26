Three children injured in Scotland County crash caused by slick roads

SCOTLAND COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - Three children were injured Sunday morning in a Scotland County crash caused by slick road conditions, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

Police said Nicholas B. Calcutt, 30, of Kirksville, Mo., was traveling westbound at 9:50 a.m. on Route M, one mile west of Rutledge, Mo., in a 2004 Ford F250 when he lost control on a snow covered road, left the road and overturned.

Police said three boys, ages 2, 4 and 8, all from Lincoln, Nebraska, that were traveling with Calcutt suffered minor injuries and were taken to Scotland County Hospital by ambulance.

Police reported that only the 8-year-old was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

