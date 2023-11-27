Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 26, 2023

By Quentin Wells
Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Ashley Feldberg

Alan Wilson

Norma Stone

Dallas Garcia

Keegan Whitfield

Holly Elsie

Scarlett Chandler

Paula Brown

Sally Egler

Joyce Ginn

Mary Ellen Mainzer

Carolyne Moffitt

Lois Schrodt

Larna Vardaman

Gary Page

Cayden R.J. Waller

Braelyn Powers

Brad Von Brooker

Dorothy Pults

Robb & Shellie Wood

Kent & Lisa Bunte

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 27, 2023

Updated: moments ago
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Reports

Hospital report: November 27, 2023

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By WGEM Staff
November 27, 2023.

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Report: November 26, 2023

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WGEM Staff
November 26, 2023

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Report: November 25, 2023

Updated: Nov. 25, 2023 at 10:50 AM CST
|
By WGEM Staff
November 25, 2023

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Reports

Hospital report: November 24, 2023

Updated: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:40 AM CST
|
By WGEM Staff
November 24, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 25, 2023

Updated: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:32 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 24, 2023

Updated: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:32 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

WGEM News Today

Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 24, 2023

Updated: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST
WGEM News Today

Birthdays and Anniversaries

WGEM News Today

Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 25, 2023

Updated: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST
WGEM News Today

Hospital Reports

Hospital Reports

Hospital report: November 22, 2023

Updated: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:26 AM CST
|
By WGEM Staff
November 22, 2023.