Cold Snap!

By Brian Inman
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
We will barely make it past the freezing mark Tuesday
We will barely make it past the freezing mark Tuesday(Brian Inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - Mercifully the wind will be light for the next 24 to 36 hours. Why do I say mercifully? Well because the temperatures are going to drop down into the mid to low teens for Tuesday morning. And even with sunshine on Tuesday daytime high temperatures will struggle just to get up into the mid 30s. Now the wind flow does shift out of the south as we go through Wednesday and that will allow our temperatures to begin to warm back toward more seasonable norms, up to the mid to upper 40s. As far as precipitation goes, we are tracking an area of low pressure that is off the west coast of California at this time however, it is forecast to track through the Midwest Thursday night through Friday.

Rain should develop Thursday
Rain should develop Thursday(Brian Inman)

This will bring some rain showers to the Midwest. The question is just how far to the north those showers will get. Will those showers encompass the Tri-State area? The answer right now is yes, we are expecting to see some rain showers and possibly a brief bout of rain snow mixed Thursday night. Rain will exit the area on Friday.

Three children injured in Scotland County crash caused by slick roads
