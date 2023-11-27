Feeling more like late December

QUINCY (WGEM) - As we kick off this new work/school week it is very chilly. Temperatures are in the upper teens to mid 20s and wind chill values are in the teens. We have clear skies with westerly winds at about 5 - 15 mph. Wind gusts of 25 mph will be possible starting late this morning through the early evening hours. High pressure to our west will be the main forecast influencer today, providing us with some nice sunshine. This afternoon, do not let that sunshine fool you. Daytime highs today will feel more like late December, in the mid 30s. With the westerly breeze though, it will feel colder than that with wind chill values in the 20s. The high pressure system will build into the region by overnight, causing winds to weaken. The weak winds, dry air and clear skies will lead to excellent radiational cooling conditions. That is not good news though for us. That means temperatures will be able to drop very easily tonight getting even colder yet. Lows will be in the teens for everyone.

Tomorrow morning will be colder than this morning. We will start off with temperatures in the teens with some dealing with single digit feels like temperatures. While winds will switch to the southwest, we will not see the warming benefits of those winds until Wednesday. Tomorrow’s highs will be similar to today’s, if not a degree cooler. The day will start off with ample sun, but skies will turn more partly cloudy into the afternoon. Tomorrow night’s lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Wednesday will start to feel much better as daytime highs will be able to make it into the mid to upper 40s.

Our next rain chance arrives later on this week.

