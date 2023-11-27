Fire at Macomb National Guard Armory causes $150K worth of damage

Fire at Macomb National Guard Armory causes $150,000 worth of damages
By Jayla Louis
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACOMB (WGEM) - A fire at the Macomb National Guard Armory on Saturday caused about $150,000 worth of damages, according to officials with the Macomb Fire Department.

Firefighters said they were requested by the Macomb Police Department at 11:26 a.m. to respond to the Macomb National Guard Armory, located at 135 W. Grant Street, for a burning odor and haze throughout the building.

According to firefighters, they located a locked storage room with smoke coming from under the door. They said they forced their way into the storage room and found a smoldering fire.

Firefighters said the fire started from electrical charging equipment and stored batteries.

Firefighters said no one was injured and the estimated loss is $150,000.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three children injured in Scotland County crash caused by slick roads
Three children injured in Scotland County crash caused by slick roads
Several minors cited at The Cedar Club for underage drinking
Several minors cited at the Cedar Club for underage drinking
Most of the region will likely see snow accumulations of 1-2 inches by Sunday morning, with a...
First Alert and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect
The Rink
Ice skating rink opens in Brown County
Branch Ranch
Christmas trees selling quickly at Branch Ranch

Latest News

South 12th Street near Harrison intersection to close for 3 weeks
Duffy stated that 74-year-old Lonnie E. Lewis was found dead during a structure fire at 180...
Man found dead during fire in Dallas City, Illinois
She said described Gallaher as a level-headed worker who didn’t get stressed in high-stress...
Quincy man sentenced to 364 days, 3 years probation for shooting at occupied vehicle
On Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., residents will get the change to view a draft of the plan...
Public forum for Adams County’s natural hazard mitigation plan happening Wednesday