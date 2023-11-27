Fire at Macomb National Guard Armory causes $150K worth of damage

MACOMB (WGEM) - A fire at the Macomb National Guard Armory on Saturday caused about $150,000 worth of damages, according to officials with the Macomb Fire Department.

Firefighters said they were requested by the Macomb Police Department at 11:26 a.m. to respond to the Macomb National Guard Armory, located at 135 W. Grant Street, for a burning odor and haze throughout the building.

According to firefighters, they located a locked storage room with smoke coming from under the door. They said they forced their way into the storage room and found a smoldering fire.

Firefighters said the fire started from electrical charging equipment and stored batteries.

Firefighters said no one was injured and the estimated loss is $150,000.

