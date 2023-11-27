Fort Madison police investigate another burglary

Burglary
By Jayla Louis
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Another Fort Madison business was burglarized on Monday morning, according to Fort Madison Police.

Police reported that at 6 a.m. they responded to Horan’s Cabaret Irish Pub, located at 1337 Avenue G, for a report of a burglary.

The owner told police that she unlocked the store and encountered a man in a ski mask inside. Police said the man immediately fled with a substantial amount of money from the ATM.

After investigation, police determined the burglar entered through a secluded back door and was inside the store for a significant amount of time.

Police said he cut open the ATM with an angle grinder.

Police reported the owner could only describe the clothing of the suspect: a puffy black ski jacket, silky black ski pants, and a black ski mask.

Police noted the similarities with a burglary that took place at the Cottage Café, located at 5833 Avenue O, on Nov. 7, which also involved money stolen from an ATM.

This also comes after two armed robberies. On Oct. 7 at the Dollar General at 429 Ave. H and on Nov. 7 at the Hardees at 1431 Ave. H.

Anyone with information can call the Lee County Crime Stoppers at 319-376-1090 or the Fort Madison Police Department at 319-372-1310.

