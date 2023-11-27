Long running music series rings through the Gem City

QUINCY (WGEM) - A more than 100-year standing music series serenaded the Gem City Sunday evening.

The Sunday Arts Quincy Music Series was held at the Vermont Street United Methodist Church, featuring a piano recital from Tri-State native Matthew Nall.

He performed classical music including songs like “Adagio in F Minor” and “Rhythms from the North Country” in front of dozens of people, some of whom are very close to him.

“It’s always nice to see my family members, see neighbors,” Nall said. “One of my former piano teachers who has passed on - some of her family was here this evening, so it was great to see them.”

During each of the events, donations are allowed, which go back into funding the Arts Quincy Music Series.

