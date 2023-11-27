Man found dead during fire in Dallas City, Illinois

DALLAS CITY, Ill. (WGEM) - Hancock County Sheriff Travis Duffy on Monday reported the death of a Dallas City, Illinois, man following a fire on Saturday.

Duffy stated that 74-year-old Lonnie E. Lewis was found dead during a structure fire at 180 West Second Street in Dallas City.

According to Duffy, firefighters from the Dallas City Rural Fire Protection District, from both the Dallas City and Colusa stations, and from the Lomax Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 10:47 a.m. Saturday.

Duffy stated the structure was heavily involved when firefighters arrived. He stated crews began to battle the fire and made their way inside where they discovered Lewis.

The fire was extinguished and the Hancock County Coroner was called along with an investigator from the Illinois Fire Marshal’s Office.

Duffy stated an autopsy has been scheduled, but preliminary results show that Lewis died from carbon monoxide and smoke inhalation.

According to Duffy, the fire remains under investigation and no foul play is suspected.

