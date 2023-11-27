As national spotlight shines on Mizzou’s Schrader, QU’s Bass recalls earlier battles

QUINCY (WGEM) - The feel-good story of University of Missouri running back Cody Schrader has not gone unnoticed by Quincy University football coach Gary Bass.

After all, for two years Bass and his staff had to figure out how to slow Schrader, the former Truman State All-American who left after two years to become a walk-on at Mizzou.

“I was impressed how his motor was always running,” Bass said. “He could turn nothing into a lot real fast.

“He was consistent and very intelligent. It was never about him. He was a team-first kind of player. It’s a special season to see.”

Schrader’s rise from an NCAA Div. II player to the leading rusher in the Southeastern Conference is just a mind-boggling story.

Schrader’s story has garnered national media attention after a season in which he carried the ball 247 times for 1,489 yards and 13 touchdowns. Those totals have Schrader’s name mentioned in Heisman Trophy circles as well as a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award given to the nation’s top running back.

But most importantly, Schrader and the Tigers finished with a 10-2 record -- MU’s most victories in a season since 2014 -- and should receive a New Year’s Day Bowl bid and are currently ranked ninth in the College Football Playoff.

“Let’s start talking about putting him up for the Heisman for the best player in the country,” Drinkwitz said on the CBS broadcast immediately after Friday’s 48-14 drubbing of Arkansas.

“He just rushed for 200 yards tonight. He’s been doing it consistently in the SEC. We’re a top-10 team. He’s the best back in the country. Let’s quit making it about being a feel-good story, he’s a helluva player. That’s what it’s about. He’s a helluva player. He deserves to be talked about for the Heisman Trophy.”

QU Coach Gary Bass has followed the career of Cody Schrader from his time at Truman State to Missouri where he's become a national sensation (Denny Sinnock)

Bass and the Hawks played against Schrader twice during his career at TSU.

On Sept. 28, 2019, at QU-Stadium, Schrader rushed 11 times for 126 yards and two touchdowns, including a 59-yarder, during TSU’s 63-14 victory.

On Oct. 30, 2021, at TSU, Schrader rushed 21 times for 119 yards and two touchdowns during TSU’s 49-28 victory.

“Schrader was a concern, no doubt,” Bass said of QU’s defensive game plan. “We’d try to force them to throw the ball. We’d load everybody in the box in hopes to neutralize him.

“Actually, we held Schrader to 119 yards and that was pretty good because he was running for 200 yards a game against everyone else.”

Schrader was the 2021 GLVC Co-Offensive Player of the Year after totaling an NCAA Div. II-leading 2,074 rushing yards on 300 carries and 24 TDs, surpassed the 200-yard rushing mark five times and reached 100 rushing yards in all but one game. He also caught 22 passes for 214 yards and a touchdown.

At Truman, Schrader proved himself as a durable, “lunch-pail guy,” as Coach Gregg Nesbitt described him in an interview with USA Today’s SEC writer Blake Toppmeyer.

“He’s more sudden than you think. He’s got a little bit more juice than you think, to score. And obviously, he’s a physical, pounding back, and a tremendous cutter.”

Bass said that Schrader’s vision and balance also made him effective.

“Schrader could see things develop that other players just didn’t see,” said Bass, whose QU team finished 6-5 this season. “He just has ‘it.’

“He also has great hands. He’s just one heckuva football player.”

One Schrader run against the Hawks especially stood out to Bass -- even though it didn’t count.

“The first play of the 2021 game Schrader goes 75 yards for a touchdown but the play gets called back because of a penalty,” Bass recalled.

“I remember thinking, ‘Wow this kid is something else.’ Don’t see this every day.”

Bass, though, hasn’t had to worry about defending Schrader the past two seasons as he was instead becoming the toast of Columbia.

“I’d be a liar to say I’m not thankful to see him gone,” Bass said with a chuckle. “But for our conference, you hate to see him leave.

“His story is the epitome of why the transfer portal came to be.”

After the 2021 season, Drinkwitz was meeting with a donor in St. Louis who recommended the 5-foot-9, 215-pound Schrader as a walk-on. The MU coach took a chance and Schrader surprised by rushing for 745 yards on 170 carries with nine touchdowns in 2022.

Then, came the Tigers’ record-breaking 2023 season as the team rallied behind the motto of STP - Something to Prove.

That they have, especially Schrader, the walk-on transfer from Div. II who had zero Div. I offers after a celebrated high school career at Lutheran South High School in St. Louis where he rushed for 6,759 yards and 99 touchdowns.

“To go from D2 to be that good in the SEC is absolutely unreal,” Bass said. “He is such a great player but I don’t think anybody saw that coming.”

