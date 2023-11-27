Public forum for Adams County natural hazard mitigation plan happening Wednesday

QUINCY (WGEM) - For the last year, more than a dozen agencies from all over Adams County have participated in updating the county’s natural hazard mitigation plan. On Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., residents will get the change to view a draft of the plan and provide comment.

Adams County Emergency Management Director John Simon said it’s the last step before sending the draft to the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, Office of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency for review.

The risk assessment factor of the plan identifies what natural hazards pose a threat to Adams County, which locations have experienced damage in the past and the likelihood of future occurrences.

The plan also includes a list of projects and activities developed by each participating jurisdiction to reduce potential loss of life and property damage.

Simon said once the plan is adopted, the county will again become eligible to receive grant funding for some projects.

”Responding to disasters is costly and so mitigation lets us look at where can we best spend money, if we’re going to spend money on mitigating it, lessening the effects, how can we spend that money more wisely on reducing the impacts of it rather than just always responding to a disaster,” Simon said.

The county’s updated plan includes hazards like tornadoes, excessive heat, floods, severe winter storms, extreme cold, drought, earthquakes and levee failures.

Since 1965, Simon said Adams County has been included in 17 federally-declared disasters, with which have resulted in $38 million in property damages and nearly $80 million in crop damages.

Examples of projects include providing better early warning systems, and addressing flooding in certain areas.

“It demonstrates to FEMA and other potential grant funders that these are projects that we’ve pre-identified that could be beneficial, so as we were to seek grant funding for different projects, that project would have to be in our plan in order to get certain mitigation grants,” Simon said.

The forum will be held at the Adams County Health Department.

