Quincy man sentenced to 364 days, 3 years probation for shooting at occupied vehicle

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy man who shot at a moving vehicle on Bonansinga Drive in January was sentenced to 364 days in the Adams County Jail, 100 of which are periodic imprisonment, which allows for employment.

During Monday afternoon’s sentence hearing, two witnesses testified on behalf of 20-year-old Aaron Gallaher, who pleaded guilty to an aggravated discharge of a firearm charge in September.

The first to testify was Mackenzi Cookson, who is Gallaher’s boss at Riverside BBQ.

She said described Gallaher as a level-headed worker who didn’t get stressed in high-stress situations, and a dependable worker.

“We love him there,” she said.

Cookson said she never saw Gallaher lose his temper, either.

“Has he shown a positive and fun atmosphere,” Gallaher’s defense attorney, Gerald Timmerwilke, asked.

“Absolutely,” Cookson responded.

Gallaher’s step-grandfather, Jack Freiburg, was the second and last person to testify. He said Gallaher’s father spent much of Gallaher’s younger years in prison, and that his mother wasn’t always there for him either. Freiburg said he’d known Gallaher since he was an infant and was surprised when he learned about the shooting in January.

“He knows he made a mistake,” Freiburg said.

Freiburg said he had talked with Gallaher about three things: completing his GED, attending counseling meetings and finding a trade to make a career out of.

“He has a 3-year-old son he wants to love and be a responsible parent for,” Freiburg said.

Freiburg said Gallaher had worked with him on numerous projects on properties that he owns. He said they have hunted and fished together.

Adams County Assistant State’s Attorney Josh Jones didn’t ask questions to Freiburg or Cookson. Judge Robert Adrian then asked about Gallaher’s anger issues.

Freiburg said he’s matured since the incident in January.

“I think he wants to do everything he can to be a good father to his son and be a productive member to society,” Freiburg told Adrian.

Freiburg blamed many of Gallaher’s anger issues on having a lack of support at home while growing up.

“I’m tired, your honor,” Jones said. “It seems like we see a shooting every week.”

Jones asked Adrian to sentence Gallaher to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

“I’m so tired of this crap,” Jones continued. “He’s lucky that no one got hurt.”

Jones said Gallaher didn’t have a FOID card, and had a gun while in the presence of his 3-year-old son. “It’s his choices moving forward that affect what happens to him,” Jones said.

Timmerwilke argued his client’s lack of criminal history be taken into account and that Gallaher lacked family support.

“You don’t need a role model to tell you you’re not allowed to shoot at a moving vehicle,” Jones countered.

Gallaher addressed the court, admitting what he did was wrong. He said he wanted to go to culinary school after getting his GED. Adrian asked Gallaher why he shot the gun. Gallaher said he feared for his life.

“There’s been far too much gunplay in town,” Adrian said.

Adrian then sentenced Gallaher to 364 days in the county jail, 100 days being periodic imprisonment. He was also given 36 months probation. Adrian also ordered that Gallaher can’t possess or consume alcohol or anyone using it, as well as cannabis or controlled substances. Gallaher can only use a controlled substance when given a subscription.

He must also undergo a mental evaluation, pay $50 per month for probation services and pay a fine of $2,000.

A probation review was set for April 4.

