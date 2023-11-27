Reports: Cardinals sign Sonny Gray to three-year deal

Minnesota Twins pitcher Sonny Gray works against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning...
By Brenden Schaeffer
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Cardinals have reportedly landed their third free-agent starter of the off-season, striking a three-year deal with Sonny Gray.

The contract marks the first multi-year agreement of the winter for St. Louis. The Cardinals had previously signed Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson to one-year pacts.

Ken Rosenthal reports the Cardinals’ deal with Gray is worth $75 million over three years, for an average annual value of $25 million. The team has not yet confirmed the signing.

Gray posted a 2.79 ERA with 183 strikeouts in 184 innings pitched this past season. For his career, the 34-year-old Gray averages nearly a strikeout per inning and should provide a stable presence near the top of the St. Louis rotation.

Gray declined the one-year, $20.325 million qualifying offer with the Twins at the beginning of the off-season, which means the Cardinals will owe Minnesota their second-highest draft pick--a pick that will rank pretty high in round two of the upcoming MLB Draft due to the Cardinals’ poor 2023 record.

This story will be updated.

