The snow totals are in

QUINCY (WGEM) - Snow shut off from west to east across the region this morning. Quincy saw their last flakes flying shortly before 11am, while Macomb was still flurrying around noon. Thereafter, gusty winds prevailed after a cold front swung through earlier today. Before the front arrived, places across the Tri-States picked up their first snow of the season.

The WGEM First Alert Snowfall forecast verified for many on Sunday, as a lot of people picked up 1-2 inches of snow, with a few places accumulating 3 inches. (maxuser | Gray Stations With Max)

Macomb saw the most snow across the Tri-States with 3.5″ of snow, slightly outdoing the forecast by half an inch. There was a general trend of decreasing snow totals the farther south you went across the area Sunday. Quincy and Pittsfield, IL accumulated 1.5″ and 1″ of snow, respectively. There was a preliminary report of 0.3″ of snow accumulation in Winchester, IL as snow briefly mixed with rain during the winter weather event.

Regardless of how much snow you saw across the region, any snow that fell was a heavy, wet snow. In Quincy, 1.5″ of snow fell, but the liquid equivalent of that snow was 0.31″. That means if the 1.5″ of snow was melted into liquid, it would be the equivalent of 0.31″ of water. This yields a roughly “4.8 : 1″ snow to liquid ratio. Across the Midwestern United States, the normal snow to liquid ratio is “11 : 1″, meaning that normally if 1 inch of liquid water falls and accumulates on the ground, it would equal 11 inches of snow. The lower a snow to liquid ratio, the heavier, more compact and “wetter” the snow will be, simply because it holds more water than drier snow with a higher snow to liquid ratio. Sunday’s snowfall was perfect for snowman and snowball making, but terrible for skiing. Luckily, many places across the Tri-States didn’t get enough snow accumulations to warrant using shovels, as shoveling heavy, wet snow can be hazardous as it can strain your back.

