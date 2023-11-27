South 12th Street near Harrison intersection to close for 3 weeks

QUINCY (WGEM) - City officials announced Monday that South 12th Street from Harrison Street to Jackson Street will be closed for three weeks.

Officials stated the closure would take effect immediately so work could start on the replacement of a sewer across South 12th Street north of Harrison Street.

According to officials, the street is expected to be open by Dec. 15.

Officials stated, that the Dollar General store can be accessed from Jackson Street and Dairy Queen can be accessed from Harrison Street.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.