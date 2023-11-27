Three ways to save this holiday season

Consumers plan to spend about 61% of their budget on online purchases
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(InvestigateTV) — Deloitte’s “2023 Black Friday-Cyber Monday Survey” predicted that the typical American spent around $567 between Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Danetha Doe, the creator of the financial website Money & Mimosas, said it’s easy to get into debt around the holidays. She said the key to sticking to a holiday budget is to balance thoughtful gifts with spending limits.

“One way to do that is to make handmade gifts. For example, my sister is moving into her new home over the holidays. Instead of buying her a brand-new home decor item, I’m actually going to take a pottery class and make her a gift and send it to her,” Doe said. “That’s going to save me some money, but it’s also going to be thoughtful.”

Doe shared several tips for staying on track:

  • Create a shopping budget and carefully curate your list
  • Make a list for every gift recipient and add a dollar amount
  • Don’t feel pressured to buy more than you can afford

For holiday parties, Doe suggested rental services like Rent the Runway or Le Tote. These companies have fashionable finds that are much gentler on a budget than an outright purchase.

Secret Santa exchanges or white elephant traditions can also help shave down costs since each person in the group only has to buy one gift for a group celebration.

