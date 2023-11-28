QUINCY (WGEM) - Morning temperatures are bitterly cold this morning as we are in the teens. While winds are not strong, even a little wind is making it feel colder than it really is because the wind carries your body heat away from you. Therefore, feels like temperatures for a lot of us are in the single digits though. To keep ourselves and kids safe, we will definitely need to bundle up this morning as the cold can get to you fairly quickly. If you have a remote car starter, I would use that for sure. We will start off the day with plenty of sunshine. Later this afternoon, skies will turn more partly cloudy. Heavier jackets will be needed through the day as it will be another very cold day. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s, with wind chill values in the 20s. Into the evening, the partly cloudy skies will become clear. Those clear skies will continue into tonight. It will not be as cold tonight but still very chilly, in the 20s.

Tomorrow morning we may briefly start off with some patchy fog. That fog would dissipate within a hour or two after sunrise. Then, we will have sunny skies that gradually turn mostly sunny. Winds will switch to the southwest, allowing warmer air to finally return. Highs will be noticeably warmer, near 50°.

Literally just a few stray showers will be possible Thursday. However, there will be a better chance for some rain later that night into Friday morning.

